State of Wisconsin Investment Board Lowers Stock Position in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board reduced its stake in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) by 1.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 65,615 shares of the company’s stock after selling 648 shares during the quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board’s holdings in Hasbro were worth $6,202,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HAS. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hasbro by 6.8% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 438,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,151,000 after acquiring an additional 27,919 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc raised its stake in shares of Hasbro by 73.1% during the first quarter. Man Group plc now owns 21,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,050,000 after acquiring an additional 9,005 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hasbro by 23.9% during the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 333,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,079,000 after acquiring an additional 64,393 shares in the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP raised its stake in shares of Hasbro by 410.0% during the first quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 16,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,539,000 after acquiring an additional 12,875 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Hasbro by 215.7% during the first quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 73,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,100,000 after acquiring an additional 50,470 shares in the last quarter. 77.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Brian Goldner sold 210,378 shares of Hasbro stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.05, for a total value of $21,258,696.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 352,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,615,981.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Eric Nyman sold 11,435 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.08, for a total value of $1,144,414.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 31,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,114,289.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 8.40% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:HAS opened at $90.00 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $12.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $96.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $96.30. Hasbro, Inc. has a twelve month low of $81.69 and a twelve month high of $104.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.58. Hasbro had a net margin of 7.06% and a return on equity of 24.77%. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.02 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Hasbro, Inc. will post 4.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 29th. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.73%.

Several research firms have commented on HAS. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Hasbro from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Hasbro from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $101.45 target price (down from $120.00) on shares of Hasbro in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Truist Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $101.45 target price on shares of Hasbro in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Hasbro from $116.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $106.15.

Hasbro Profile

Hasbro, Inc engages in the provision of children and family leisure time products and services with a portfolio of brands and entertainment properties. The firm operates under the following brands: Littlest Pet Shop and Magic: The Gathering, Monopoly, My Little Pony, Nerf, Play-Doh and Transformers. It operates through the following segments: United States and Canada, International, and Entertainment, Licensing and Digital and eOne.

