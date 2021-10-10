State Street Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:STT)

State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) saw unusually large options trading on Friday. Stock investors bought 3,707 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 254% compared to the average daily volume of 1,048 call options.

In other news, CEO Cyrus Taraporevala sold 4,488 shares of State Street stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.02, for a total transaction of $381,569.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 104,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,893,517.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of STT. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of State Street by 6.2% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 12,784 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,074,000 after purchasing an additional 749 shares during the last quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co raised its stake in shares of State Street by 1.6% in the first quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 25,452 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,138,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Norinchukin Bank The raised its stake in shares of State Street by 4.3% in the first quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 10,860 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $912,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of State Street in the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of State Street by 35.7% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 503,849 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $42,328,000 after acquiring an additional 132,644 shares in the last quarter. 89.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:STT opened at $91.20 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $31.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The business’s 50-day moving average is $88.54 and its 200-day moving average is $85.79. State Street has a 1 year low of $57.16 and a 1 year high of $94.64.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 15th. The asset manager reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.18. State Street had a return on equity of 10.67% and a net margin of 20.21%. The business had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.86 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that State Street will post 7.42 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. This is an increase from State Street’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. State Street’s dividend payout ratio is 34.03%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on STT shares. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of State Street in a report on Friday, July 2nd. UBS Group raised State Street from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $83.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, July 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on State Street from $94.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on State Street from $120.00 to $111.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on State Street from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.92.

State Street Corp. operates as a financial holding company. It conducts business primarily through State Street Bank. The company operates through following business lines: Investment Servicing and Investment Management. The Investment Servicing business offers custody, product and participant-level accounting, daily pricing and administration, master trust and master custody, record-keeping, cash management, foreign exchange, brokerage and other trading services, securities finance, deposit and short-term investment facilities, loans and lease financing, investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing, and performance, risk and compliance analytics.

