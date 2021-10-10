Stella-Jones Inc. (OTCMKTS:STLJF) Receives $53.25 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Stella-Jones Inc. (OTCMKTS:STLJF) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $53.25.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on STLJF. TD Securities cut their target price on Stella-Jones from C$62.00 to C$57.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Desjardins dropped their price target on shares of Stella-Jones from C$65.00 to C$59.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Stella-Jones from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. CIBC dropped their price target on shares of Stella-Jones from C$56.00 to C$54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Stella-Jones from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $56.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th.

OTCMKTS STLJF traded up $0.01 on Tuesday, reaching $32.54. The stock had a trading volume of 1,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 647. Stella-Jones has a 12-month low of $32.00 and a 12-month high of $44.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $34.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.98.

Stella-Jones, Inc engages in the production and marketing of pressure treated wood products. It operates through the following business segments: Pressure-Treated Wood and Logs & Lumber. The Pressure-Treated Wood segment includes railway ties, utility poles, residential lumber, and industrial products.

