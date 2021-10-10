Stephens Inc. AR Boosts Stock Holdings in Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U)

Stephens Inc. AR lifted its stake in shares of Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U) by 1,592.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 863 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 812 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Unity Software were worth $95,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new position in Unity Software in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in Unity Software in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Unity Software in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. purchased a new position in Unity Software in the second quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Tsfg LLC purchased a new position in Unity Software in the second quarter valued at $41,000. 74.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have issued reports on U. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Unity Software in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Unity Software from $150.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Macquarie began coverage on shares of Unity Software in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $152.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Unity Software from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Unity Software in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.18.

In related news, CEO John S. Riccitiello sold 217,124 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.50, for a total transaction of $23,123,706.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 4,321,890 shares in the company, valued at $460,281,285. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director 2020 Aps Otee sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.05, for a total transaction of $19,807,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,218,065 shares of company stock valued at $150,086,573. Corporate insiders own 19.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Unity Software stock opened at $136.22 on Friday. Unity Software Inc. has a 12-month low of $76.00 and a 12-month high of $174.94. The stock has a market cap of $38.48 billion and a PE ratio of -61.92. The company has a 50-day moving average of $126.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $108.74.

Unity Software (NYSE:U) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.29. Unity Software had a negative net margin of 52.08% and a negative return on equity of 17.16%. The company had revenue of $273.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $242.75 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.09) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 48.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Unity Software Inc. will post -1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Unity Software

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

