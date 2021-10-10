Stephens Inc. AR Invests $135,000 in Vimeo, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VMEOV)

Stephens Inc. AR bought a new position in shares of Vimeo, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VMEOV) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 2,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $135,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vimeo in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA purchased a new stake in Vimeo in the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in Vimeo in the 2nd quarter valued at $55,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC purchased a new stake in Vimeo in the 2nd quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Vimeo in the 2nd quarter valued at $89,000.

OTCMKTS VMEOV opened at $52.08 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $52.08. Vimeo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $52.08 and a 12 month high of $58.00.

Vimeo, Inc owns and operates an online video platform for users to upload, share, and watch videos. The company's platform provides video player, collaboration, marketing, live streaming, analystics, hosting, and management solutions. It also provides Vimeo On Demand, an open self-distribution service that enables users to sell their works directly to their audiences and retain a share of the revenue after transaction costs; and Vimeo Create, a suite of tools for making social videos.

