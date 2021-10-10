StepStone Group Inc. (NASDAQ:STEP) CFO Sells $655,441.92 in Stock

StepStone Group Inc. (NASDAQ:STEP) CFO Johnny D. Randel sold 16,002 shares of StepStone Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.96, for a total transaction of $655,441.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of STEP stock opened at $41.08 on Friday. StepStone Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.48 and a 12-month high of $49.72. The company has a market capitalization of $3.90 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $45.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.62.

StepStone Group (NASDAQ:STEP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.19. StepStone Group had a net margin of 9.01% and a return on equity of 18.57%. The firm had revenue of $136.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.84 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.16 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 83.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that StepStone Group Inc. will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 30th. StepStone Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.18%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in STEP. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of StepStone Group by 296.1% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 20,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $712,000 after acquiring an additional 15,100 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of StepStone Group by 12.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,915,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,552,000 after acquiring an additional 213,352 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of StepStone Group by 17.9% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 17,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $628,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of StepStone Group by 158.4% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 30,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,069,000 after acquiring an additional 18,581 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of StepStone Group by 20.4% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 760 shares during the last quarter. 42.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on STEP. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of StepStone Group from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of StepStone Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, StepStone Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.50.

StepStone Group Company Profile

StepStone Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct, fund of funds, secondary direct, and secondary indirect investments. For direct investment, it seeks to invest in venture debt, incubation, mezzanine, distressed/vulture, seed/startup, early venture, mid venture, late venture, emerging growth, later stage, turnaround, growth capital, industry consolidation, recapitalization, and buyout investments in mature and middle market companies.

