stETH (Lido) (STETH) One Day Trading Volume Hits $163.27 Million

stETH (Lido) (CURRENCY:STETH) traded up 3.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on October 10th. One stETH (Lido) coin can currently be bought for about $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC on popular exchanges. stETH (Lido) has a total market cap of $4.76 billion and approximately $163.27 million worth of stETH (Lido) was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, stETH (Lido) has traded up 22.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get stETH (Lido) alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001806 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00002117 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.66 or 0.00064403 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $72.76 or 0.00131397 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.55 or 0.00084070 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55,413.69 or 1.00077680 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,470.52 or 0.06267786 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00003181 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) Coin Profile

stETH (Lido) was first traded on December 18th, 2020. stETH (Lido)’s total supply is 1,366,874 coins. stETH (Lido)’s official Twitter account is @lidofinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Lido is a liquid staking solution for Ethereum. Lido lets users earn staking rewards without maintaining staking infrastructure, using a selection of carefully vetted validators.”

stETH (Lido) Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as stETH (Lido) directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire stETH (Lido) should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy stETH (Lido) using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for stETH (Lido) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for stETH (Lido) and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.