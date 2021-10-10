Stifel Financial Corp Acquires 52,143 Shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,539,157 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 52,143 shares during the quarter. Facebook accounts for approximately 0.8% of Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Stifel Financial Corp owned approximately 0.05% of Facebook worth $535,182,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bessemer Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Facebook by 30.4% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Securities LLC now owns 12,916 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $3,804,000 after buying an additional 3,010 shares during the period. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Facebook during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,215,000. One Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Facebook by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 27,200 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $8,011,000 after buying an additional 1,089 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Facebook by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 19,296 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $6,710,000 after buying an additional 491 shares during the period. Finally, X Square Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Facebook by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. X Square Capital LLC now owns 16,810 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $4,951,000 after buying an additional 634 shares during the period. 65.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently commented on FB. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Facebook in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $455.00 price objective for the company. Truist upped their price objective on Facebook from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $355.00 price objective on shares of Facebook in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. JMP Securities increased their price target on Facebook from $395.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $385.00 price objective (up from $335.00) on shares of Facebook in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $404.85.

FB opened at $330.05 on Friday. Facebook, Inc. has a 12-month low of $244.61 and a 12-month high of $384.33. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $360.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $337.66. The company has a market capitalization of $930.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.45, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.32.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The social networking company reported $3.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.58. Facebook had a return on equity of 30.09% and a net margin of 37.17%. The company had revenue of $29.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.93 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Facebook, Inc. will post 14.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Facebook news, CFO David M. Wehner sold 1,545 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Sunday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $363.18, for a total transaction of $561,113.10. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 27,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,922,440.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,378 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.10, for a total transaction of $490,705.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 2,506,590 shares of company stock valued at $902,626,954. Corporate insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

Facebook, Inc operates as a social networking company worldwide. The company engages in the development of social media applications for people to connect through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces. It enables users to share opinions, ideas, photos, videos, and other activities online.

