Stifel Financial Corp Has $216.07 Million Holdings in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,200,944 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 67,190 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in The Clorox were worth $216,066,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CLX. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Clorox by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. now owns 1,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Newfound Research LLC grew its position in The Clorox by 15.6% in the second quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 453 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. United Asset Strategies Inc. grew its position in The Clorox by 2.5% in the second quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 2,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in The Clorox by 0.8% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 8,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,524,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Clorox by 1.0% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,276,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. 77.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CLX. Citigroup cut their price target on The Clorox from $219.00 to $194.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Argus lowered The Clorox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on The Clorox from $192.00 to $153.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Atlantic Securities lowered The Clorox from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on The Clorox from $166.00 to $154.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $182.44.

Shares of CLX opened at $163.48 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $167.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $177.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.20, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.89. The company has a market capitalization of $20.08 billion, a PE ratio of 29.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.21. The Clorox Company has a fifty-two week low of $159.32 and a fifty-two week high of $231.11.

The Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.34). The Clorox had a net margin of 9.67% and a return on equity of 94.42%. The business had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Clorox Company will post 5.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 27th will be paid a dividend of $1.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 26th. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.84%. The Clorox’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.00%.

The Clorox Profile

The Clorox Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of consumer and professional products. It operates through the following business segments: Cleaning, Lifestyle, Household, and International. The Cleaning segment consists of laundry, home care, and professional products marketed and sold in the United States.

