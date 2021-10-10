Stifel Financial Corp Has $322.73 Million Stock Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,081,203 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 237,420 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Chevron were worth $322,728,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Westpac Banking Corp increased its holdings in shares of Chevron by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 175,173 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $18,356,000 after acquiring an additional 9,872 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chevron by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 681,068 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $71,335,000 after acquiring an additional 92,201 shares during the last quarter. McGinn Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Chevron by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. McGinn Investment Management Inc. now owns 32,553 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,411,000 after acquiring an additional 2,775 shares during the last quarter. CapWealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chevron by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. CapWealth Advisors LLC now owns 157,447 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $16,491,000 after acquiring an additional 7,351 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Chevron by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 17,136,152 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,795,221,000 after acquiring an additional 1,177,532 shares during the last quarter. 65.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Chevron alerts:

Shares of CVX stock opened at $108.05 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Chevron Co. has a twelve month low of $65.16 and a twelve month high of $113.11. The company has a market cap of $208.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $99.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $102.90.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.12. Chevron had a return on equity of 3.89% and a net margin of 3.01%. The business had revenue of $37.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.59) EPS. Chevron’s revenue for the quarter was up 169.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 6.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th were given a dividend of $1.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.96%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently -2,680.00%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CVX. Truist Securities boosted their target price on Chevron from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Chevron from $110.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Redburn Partners upgraded Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Chevron from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $128.00 to $111.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Chevron from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $119.00.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transporting crude oil by major international oil export pipelines; processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and a gas-to-liquids plant.

Featured Story: What is a Fibonacci Channel?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.