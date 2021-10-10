Stifel Financial Corp Lowers Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Stifel Financial Corp decreased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 14.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,285,020 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,193,417 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp owned approximately 0.36% of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF worth $375,325,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VEA. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 201.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Truvestments Capital LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 816.7% in the 2nd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 637 shares during the last quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 75.4% in the 2nd quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs now owns 728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bbva USA bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock opened at $50.52 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $52.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.64. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $39.13 and a twelve month high of $53.49.

