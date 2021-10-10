Stifel Financial Corp Sells 17,123 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Stifel Financial Corp cut its stake in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,168,655 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 17,123 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in NIKE were worth $180,550,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NKE. TFC Financial Management increased its holdings in shares of NIKE by 6.1% during the second quarter. TFC Financial Management now owns 1,041 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Wealthquest Corp increased its holdings in shares of NIKE by 1.7% during the second quarter. Wealthquest Corp now owns 3,728 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $576,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Baxter Bros Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NIKE by 1.2% during the second quarter. Baxter Bros Inc. now owns 5,572 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $861,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of NIKE by 3.7% during the second quarter. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. now owns 1,872 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of NIKE by 3.5% during the second quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,960 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.45% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer raised their price target on NIKE from $150.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Cowen increased their price objective on NIKE from $145.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KGI Securities started coverage on NIKE in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on NIKE from $170.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on NIKE from $174.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $174.69.

Shares of NKE opened at $152.48 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $161.82 and its 200 day moving average is $148.23. The company has a market capitalization of $241.19 billion, a PE ratio of 42.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.87. NIKE, Inc. has a 12-month low of $118.80 and a 12-month high of $174.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The footwear maker reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.04. NIKE had a return on equity of 51.41% and a net margin of 12.86%. The company had revenue of $12.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.95 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 30th were paid a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 27th. NIKE’s payout ratio is 30.90%.

In other news, COO Andrew Campion sold 7,125 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.50, for a total value of $1,221,937.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Matthew Friend sold 43,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $7,310,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 66,671 shares of company stock worth $11,230,087. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

About NIKE

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China; Asia Pacific & Latin America; Global Brand Divisions; Converse; and Corporate.

