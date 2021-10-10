Stox Price Down 0.9% Over Last 7 Days (STX)

Stox (CURRENCY:STX) traded down 0.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on October 10th. Stox has a total market cap of $452,865.12 and approximately $284.00 worth of Stox was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Stox coin can currently be purchased for $0.0090 or 0.00000016 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Stox has traded 0.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $153.69 or 0.00278189 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001810 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.87 or 0.00048631 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002381 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $124.13 or 0.00224685 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.68 or 0.00012083 BTC.

Stox Profile

Stox is a PoX (Proof-of-Transfer) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on August 2nd, 2017. Stox’s total supply is 53,782,976 coins and its circulating supply is 50,388,583 coins. Stox’s official Twitter account is @stx_coin . The Reddit community for Stox is /r/STOX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Stox is www.stox.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Stacks is an open-source network of decentralized apps and smart contracts built on Bitcoin. The Stacks blockchain is a flexible layer on top of Bitcoin that enables decentralized apps, smart contracts, and digital assets A layer-1 blockchain that connects to Bitcoin for security and enables decentralized apps and predictable smart contracts, Stacks implements Proof of Transfer (PoX) mining that anchors to Bitcoin security and produces blocks at the same rate as Bitcoin. Stacks Token (STX) is the native asset on the Stacks blockchain and used as fuel for transactions. All transactions, from executing Clarity contracts to creating digital assets, are paid for in STX. “

