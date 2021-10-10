Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $17.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Sumo Logic Inc. provides software solutions. The company’s Sumo Logic Continuous Intelligence Platform(TM) automates the collection, ingestion and analysis of application, infrastructure, security, and IoT data to derive actionable insights. Sumo Logic Inc. is based in CA, United States. “

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. BTIG Research lowered shares of Sumo Logic from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Sumo Logic from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $24.56.

NASDAQ SUMO opened at $15.87 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.37. Sumo Logic has a 12-month low of $15.03 and a 12-month high of $46.37. The firm has a market cap of $1.75 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.34.

Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 8th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.03. Sumo Logic had a negative net margin of 47.23% and a negative return on equity of 21.03%. The business had revenue of $58.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.68 million. Sumo Logic’s revenue was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Sumo Logic will post -1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Ramin Sayar sold 3,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.50, for a total value of $66,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Suku Krishnaraj Chettiar sold 4,226 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.68, for a total transaction of $78,941.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 136,175 shares of company stock valued at $2,597,144. 9.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sumo Logic by 9.9% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Sumo Logic by 237.0% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 61,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,275,000 after purchasing an additional 43,415 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Sumo Logic during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,051,000. Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Sumo Logic during the second quarter valued at approximately $483,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in shares of Sumo Logic during the second quarter valued at approximately $488,000. 69.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sumo Logic

Sumo Logic, Inc provides cloud-native software-as-a-service platform that enables organizations to address the challenges and opportunities presented by digital transformation, modern applications, and cloud computing worldwide. Its platform enables organizations to automate the collection, ingestion, and analysis of application, infrastructure, security, and IoT data to derive actionable insights.

