SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $206.76 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL) (TSE:SOY) will report sales of $206.76 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for SunOpta’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $206.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $207.51 million. SunOpta reported sales of $314.98 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 34.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that SunOpta will report full-year sales of $836.07 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $833.34 million to $838.80 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $897.83 million, with estimates ranging from $893.56 million to $902.10 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover SunOpta.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on STKL shares. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on SunOpta in a research note on Friday, July 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen started coverage on SunOpta in a research note on Friday, September 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded SunOpta from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Saturday, August 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.50.

Shares of NASDAQ STKL opened at $8.59 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $930.81 million, a P/E ratio of 11.77 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. SunOpta has a 12-month low of $6.30 and a 12-month high of $17.07. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.58.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Oaktree Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of SunOpta by 156.1% during the first quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP now owns 20,726,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,125,000 after purchasing an additional 12,633,427 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of SunOpta by 676.1% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,429,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,245,383 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP grew its holdings in shares of SunOpta by 204.2% during the second quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 1,278,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,650,000 after purchasing an additional 858,279 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SunOpta by 377.2% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 939,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,876,000 after purchasing an additional 742,575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of SunOpta by 162.2% during the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 868,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,635,000 after purchasing an additional 537,452 shares during the last quarter. 72.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About SunOpta

SunOpta Inc manufactures and sells plant-based and fruit-based food and beverage products to retail customers, foodservice distributors, branded food companies, and food manufacturers worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Plant-Based Foods and Beverages, and Fruit-Based Foods and Beverages.

