SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL) (TSE:SOY) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $17.50.

Several brokerages recently commented on STKL. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of SunOpta in a report on Friday, July 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Cowen began coverage on shares of SunOpta in a report on Friday, September 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SunOpta from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a report on Saturday, August 14th.

STKL traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $8.59. 302,771 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 877,995. SunOpta has a 1-year low of $6.30 and a 1-year high of $17.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.58. The stock has a market cap of $930.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.77 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tradition Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in SunOpta in the second quarter valued at $41,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in SunOpta in the first quarter valued at $64,000. CAPROCK Group Inc. acquired a new stake in SunOpta in the third quarter valued at $98,000. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in shares of SunOpta by 22.1% in the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 7,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,383 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in shares of SunOpta in the first quarter valued at about $113,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.52% of the company’s stock.

About SunOpta

SunOpta Inc manufactures and sells plant-based and fruit-based food and beverage products to retail customers, foodservice distributors, branded food companies, and food manufacturers worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Plant-Based Foods and Beverages, and Fruit-Based Foods and Beverages.

