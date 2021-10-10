SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL) (TSE:SOY) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $17.50.
Several brokerages recently commented on STKL. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of SunOpta in a report on Friday, July 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Cowen began coverage on shares of SunOpta in a report on Friday, September 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SunOpta from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a report on Saturday, August 14th.
STKL traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $8.59. 302,771 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 877,995. SunOpta has a 1-year low of $6.30 and a 1-year high of $17.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.58. The stock has a market cap of $930.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.77 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.
About SunOpta
SunOpta Inc manufactures and sells plant-based and fruit-based food and beverage products to retail customers, foodservice distributors, branded food companies, and food manufacturers worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Plant-Based Foods and Beverages, and Fruit-Based Foods and Beverages.
