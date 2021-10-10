SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) Price Target Cut to $26.00

SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) had its target price lowered by Truist from $28.00 to $26.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on SunPower in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They set an outperform rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on SunPower from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet raised SunPower from a d rating to a c- rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered SunPower from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on SunPower from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, SunPower currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $25.36.

Shares of NASDAQ:SPWR opened at $23.96 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $22.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.02. The stock has a market cap of $4.14 billion, a PE ratio of 9.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.82 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.60. SunPower has a one year low of $14.66 and a one year high of $57.52.

SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $308.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $328.68 million. SunPower had a return on equity of 5.04% and a net margin of 39.28%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that SunPower will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Column Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SunPower in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in SunPower in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in SunPower in the first quarter valued at about $45,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of SunPower during the first quarter valued at about $88,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of SunPower by 684.8% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,516 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 3,068 shares in the last quarter. 30.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SunPower Company Profile

SunPower Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and deliver of solar panels and systems. It operates through the following business segments: Residential, Light Commercial; Commercial & Industrial Solutions; and Other. The Residential, Light Commercial segment refers to the sales of solar energy solutions, including sales to its third-party dealer network and resellers, storage solutions, cash and loan sales, and long-term leases directly to end customers.

