SuperFarm (SUPER) Market Capitalization Achieves $71.82 Million

SuperFarm (CURRENCY:SUPER) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on October 10th. One SuperFarm coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.70 or 0.00001275 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, SuperFarm has traded 7.9% higher against the dollar. SuperFarm has a total market capitalization of $71.82 million and $27.54 million worth of SuperFarm was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Star Atlas DAO (POLIS) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.72 or 0.00015774 BTC.

PAC Protocol (PAC) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000012 BTC.

DECOIN (DTEP) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000491 BTC.

ColossusXT (COLX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Footballcoin (XFC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000019 BTC.

ExclusiveCoin (EXCL) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000273 BTC.

MONK (MONK) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0444 or 0.00000080 BTC.

PENG (PENG) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitGuild PLAT (PLAT) traded up 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

MM Token (MM) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.19 or 0.00005794 BTC.

SuperFarm Profile

SuperFarm (CRYPTO:SUPER) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 21st, 2021. SuperFarm’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 101,909,750 coins. SuperFarm’s official Twitter account is @SuperFarmDao

According to CryptoCompare, “SuperCoin (SUPER) is an X11 PoW/PoS hybrid that has a 90 second block time and a difficulty retargetting each block. The PoS block time is 20 seconds per block with a high first year annual rate of 100%, dropping to 50% in year 2, and a final 1% in year 3. The PoW payout halves the block reward every 45 days from an initial 512 SUPER, to a minimum of 1 coin per block. There are also superblocks every 3 hours of 4x the normal payout, every day of 16x the normal payout, and every five days 128x the normal payout. There was a 5% premine for IPOing the coin. “

SuperFarm Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SuperFarm directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SuperFarm should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SuperFarm using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

