SushiSwap (SUSHI) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $149.14 Million

SushiSwap (CURRENCY:SUSHI) traded down 0.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on October 10th. During the last seven days, SushiSwap has traded 3% lower against the dollar. SushiSwap has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion and $149.14 million worth of SushiSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SushiSwap coin can now be purchased for approximately $10.79 or 0.00019532 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001810 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.87 or 0.00048631 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002381 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $124.13 or 0.00224685 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.68 or 0.00012083 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $55.31 or 0.00100117 BTC.

SushiSwap Coin Profile

SushiSwap is a coin. It was first traded on August 30th, 2020. SushiSwap’s total supply is 235,450,667 coins and its circulating supply is 127,244,443 coins. The official website for SushiSwap is sushiswap.org . SushiSwap’s official Twitter account is @SushiSwap

According to CryptoCompare, “SushiSwap is designed to be an evolution of #Uniswap with $SUSHI tokenomics. SushiSwap protocol better aligns incentives for network participants by introducing revenue-sharing & network effects to the popular AMM model. “

SushiSwap Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SushiSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SushiSwap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SushiSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

