Susquehanna Bancshares Boosts Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) Price Target to $75.00

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) had its price target increased by Susquehanna Bancshares from $72.00 to $75.00 in a report released on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a positive rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on MRVL. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Marvell Technology from $50.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. TheStreet raised Marvell Technology from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Barclays upped their target price on Marvell Technology from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Marvell Technology from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on Marvell Technology from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $74.83.

Shares of NASDAQ MRVL opened at $64.62 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $61.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.25. Marvell Technology has a 1-year low of $35.30 and a 1-year high of $67.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -134.63, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.07.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.03. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 6.40% and a negative net margin of 10.74%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.21 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Marvell Technology will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.37%. Marvell Technology’s payout ratio is 41.38%.

In related news, Director Michael G. Strachan sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.86, for a total value of $309,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.16, for a total value of $1,183,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 65,150 shares of company stock worth $3,868,125 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

About Marvell Technology

Marvell Technology, Inc engages in the provision of data infrastructure semiconductor solutions. It offers compute, networking, storage and custom related solutions. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

