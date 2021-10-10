Susquehanna International Group LLP Reduces Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG)

Susquehanna International Group LLP trimmed its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG) by 64.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 32,844 shares of the company’s stock after selling 60,820 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF were worth $3,316,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IUSG. New England Guild Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the second quarter worth about $202,000. Vivid Financial Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 2.1% in the second quarter. Vivid Financial Management Inc. now owns 8,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $835,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the second quarter worth about $278,000. Madison Wealth Partners Inc lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Madison Wealth Partners Inc now owns 262,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,516,000 after buying an additional 10,413 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 49,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,044,000 after buying an additional 2,485 shares in the last quarter.

IUSG stock opened at $103.96 on Friday. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $76.89 and a twelve month high of $109.64. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $106.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $100.62.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 27th were given a dividend of $0.198 per share. This is a boost from iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 24th.

