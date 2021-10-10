SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) Stock Position Raised by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 12,887 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in SVB Financial Group were worth $7,171,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of SVB Financial Group during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SVB Financial Group during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 2,800.0% during the 2nd quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 58 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 28.4% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 86 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 33.3% during the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 80 shares of the bank’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. 86.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SIVB. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on SVB Financial Group in a report on Friday, October 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $770.00 target price for the company. Truist Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $559.09 target price on shares of SVB Financial Group in a report on Monday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on SVB Financial Group from $637.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Truist increased their target price on SVB Financial Group from $625.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $647.78.

In other SVB Financial Group news, Director Garen K. Staglin bought 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $588.02 per share, with a total value of $294,010.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,632,133.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CMO Michelle Draper sold 172 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $554.27, for a total value of $95,334.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 18,581 shares of company stock worth $10,852,525 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

SVB Financial Group stock opened at $670.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The company has a market capitalization of $37.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.16, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 2.04. SVB Financial Group has a one year low of $263.34 and a one year high of $679.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $596.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $567.60.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The bank reported $9.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.48 by $2.61. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. SVB Financial Group had a net margin of 35.74% and a return on equity of 21.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 68.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.42 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that SVB Financial Group will post 30.94 earnings per share for the current year.

SVB Financial Group Company Profile

SVB Financial Group is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment comprises of results from the commercial bank, private equity division, SVB wine, SVB analytics, and debt fund investments.

