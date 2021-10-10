SVB Leerink Lowers Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD) Price Target to $52.00

Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD) had its price objective reduced by research analysts at SVB Leerink from $58.00 to $52.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 36.02% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on ACCD. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Accolade from $59.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Accolade from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Accolade from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Accolade from $59.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded Accolade from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $58.00 to $54.00 in a report on Friday, September 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.46.

Shares of NASDAQ:ACCD opened at $38.23 on Friday. Accolade has a 1-year low of $32.87 and a 1-year high of $65.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 2.71. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $44.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.28. The company has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a PE ratio of -20.55 and a beta of 1.76.

Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 6th. The company reported ($0.97) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.44). Accolade had a negative net margin of 44.02% and a negative return on equity of 18.32%. The company had revenue of $73.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.37 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.47) earnings per share. Accolade’s revenue was up 99.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Accolade will post -1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Accolade during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. First Horizon Corp bought a new stake in shares of Accolade during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Accolade by 920.6% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 626 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Accolade during the 1st quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Accolade during the 1st quarter valued at about $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.98% of the company’s stock.

Accolade Company Profile

Accolade, Inc develops and provides technology-enabled solutions that help people to understand, navigate, and utilize the healthcare system and their workplace benefits in the United States. The company offers a platform with cloud-based technology and multimodal support from a team of health assistants and clinicians, including nurses, physician medical directors, and behavioral health specialists.

