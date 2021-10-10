Swedbank AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWDBY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Swedbank AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWDBY) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $188.33.

Several analysts recently weighed in on SWDBY shares. Berenberg Bank raised Swedbank AB (publ) to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley raised Swedbank AB (publ) to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. UBS Group raised Swedbank AB (publ) to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from SEK 183 to SEK 190 in a report on Monday, July 19th. Danske lowered Swedbank AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a SEK 187 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Pareto Securities started coverage on Swedbank AB (publ) in a report on Thursday, June 24th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Get Swedbank AB (publ) alerts:

OTCMKTS:SWDBY opened at $20.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.68, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48. Swedbank AB has a one year low of $15.50 and a one year high of $20.83. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.91. The stock has a market cap of $23.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.81 and a beta of 1.02.

Swedbank AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWDBY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter. Swedbank AB (publ) had a return on equity of 13.32% and a net margin of 39.96%. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter.

Swedbank AB (publ) Company Profile

Swedbank AB engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Swedish Banking, Large Corporates and Institutions, Baltic Banking, and Group Functions and Others. The Swedish Banking segment caters to customers through digital channels and branches, as well as through cooperating savings banks and franchises.

Read More: Average Daily Trade Volume – What It Means In Stock Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Swedbank AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Swedbank AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.