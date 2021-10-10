Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH) Receives $90.67 Average Target Price from Analysts

Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the ten analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $90.67.

Several brokerages have commented on SYNH. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Syneos Health from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Syneos Health from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th.

In other news, CEO Alistair Macdonald sold 35,553 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.96, for a total transaction of $3,127,241.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jason M. Meggs sold 9,223 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $876,185.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 51,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,890,410. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 45,194 shares of company stock worth $4,041,882 over the last three months. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in Syneos Health by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 9,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $747,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in Syneos Health by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 7,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $532,000 after acquiring an additional 1,265 shares during the period. Bellevue Group AG bought a new stake in Syneos Health during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,441,000. Sciencast Management LP bought a new stake in Syneos Health during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,078,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in Syneos Health by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 37,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,876,000 after acquiring an additional 1,192 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SYNH opened at $87.74 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Syneos Health has a one year low of $51.04 and a one year high of $97.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.08 billion, a PE ratio of 39.17 and a beta of 1.80. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $90.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $87.05.

Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.02. Syneos Health had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 11.35%. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.58 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Syneos Health will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Syneos Health Company Profile

Syneos Health, Inc provides outsourced clinical development and commercialization services to biopharmaceutical companies. It operates through the following business segments: Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions. The Clinical Solutions segment offers clinical development services spanning Phase I to Phase IV, including global studies, as well as unbundled service offerings such as clinical monitoring, investigator recruitment, patient recruitment, data management, and study startup to assist customers with their drug development process.

