Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $172.80 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM) will report sales of $172.80 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Tandem Diabetes Care’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $174.00 million and the lowest is $172.40 million. Tandem Diabetes Care reported sales of $123.60 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 39.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Tandem Diabetes Care will report full year sales of $681.09 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $676.30 million to $684.70 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $792.81 million, with estimates ranging from $762.90 million to $830.60 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Tandem Diabetes Care.

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The medical device company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $172.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.36 million. Tandem Diabetes Care had a return on equity of 3.68% and a net margin of 1.08%. The firm’s revenue was up 57.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.45) earnings per share.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TNDM. TheStreet upgraded Tandem Diabetes Care from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Raymond James upped their price target on Tandem Diabetes Care from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Tandem Diabetes Care from $112.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Craig Hallum upped their price target on Tandem Diabetes Care from $140.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tandem Diabetes Care from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $129.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, September 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Tandem Diabetes Care presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.00.

NASDAQ:TNDM opened at $127.75 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,555.51 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a current ratio of 6.42, a quick ratio of 5.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $116.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $99.99. Tandem Diabetes Care has a 12-month low of $76.19 and a 12-month high of $130.73.

In other news, SVP James Leal sold 1,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.25, for a total transaction of $170,348.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $538,039.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brian B. Hansen sold 32,180 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total value of $3,829,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,013,047. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 100,192 shares of company stock worth $11,575,380. 4.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 80.0% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 306 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 1,220.5% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 515 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 40.0% in the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 735 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in the first quarter worth about $77,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 68.8% in the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 1,107 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.19% of the company’s stock.

Tandem Diabetes Care Company Profile

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc engages in the design, development, and commercialization of products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. Its flagship product, t:slim X2 Insulin Delivery System, operates as a small insulin pump. The company was founded by Paul M. DiPerna on January 27, 2006 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

