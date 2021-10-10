Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR) Shares Sold by AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR) by 70.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 24,700 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock after selling 58,288 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Tapestry were worth $1,074,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Tapestry during the first quarter worth about $36,000. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd acquired a new position in Tapestry during the second quarter worth about $39,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Tapestry during the first quarter worth about $41,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in Tapestry during the first quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new position in Tapestry during the second quarter worth about $57,000. 88.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Tapestry stock opened at $37.36 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.85. Tapestry, Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.62 and a 52-week high of $49.67. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.57.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. Tapestry had a return on equity of 28.77% and a net margin of 14.52%. The firm’s revenue was up 126.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.25) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Tapestry, Inc. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 3rd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.68%. Tapestry’s dividend payout ratio is 33.67%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Tapestry in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group lowered their target price on Tapestry from $53.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 20th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Tapestry from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on Tapestry from $49.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.62.

In related news, VP Manesh Dadlani sold 1,211 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.36, for a total value of $51,297.96. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 21,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $910,146.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel David E. Howard sold 17,061 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.27, for a total value of $721,168.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 53,741 shares in the company, valued at $2,271,632.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Tapestry, Inc engages in the provision of luxury accessories and lifestyle brands. It operates through the following segments: Coach, Kate Spade and Stuart Weitzman. The Coach segment consists global sales of coach brand products to customers through coach operated stores, including the internet and concession shop-in-shops, and sales to wholesale customers, and through independent third party distributors.

