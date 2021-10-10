TCR2 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRR) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TCR2 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $9.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage immunotherapy company developing T cell therapies for patients suffering from cancer. Its product candidate includes TC-210, TC-220, TC-410, TC-110 and TC-310 which are in clinical stage. TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts. “

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on TCRR. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on shares of TCR2 Therapeutics from $34.00 to $31.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Wedbush downgraded shares of TCR2 Therapeutics from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the company from $45.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of TCR2 Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $25.00 target price (down previously from $37.00) on shares of TCR2 Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Truist decreased their target price on shares of TCR2 Therapeutics from $40.00 to $29.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $32.00.

TCRR stock opened at $7.92 on Thursday. TCR2 Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $7.62 and a 1 year high of $35.86. The company has a market cap of $302.51 million, a P/E ratio of -3.40 and a beta of 2.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $13.43 and a 200 day moving average of $16.99.

TCR2 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.04). As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that TCR2 Therapeutics will post -2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of TCR2 Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. FORA Capital LLC boosted its holdings in TCR2 Therapeutics by 255.8% in the second quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 2,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,875 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in TCR2 Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $106,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in TCR2 Therapeutics by 944.3% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 6,676 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in TCR2 Therapeutics by 114,312.5% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 9,145 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.77% of the company’s stock.

TCR2 Therapeutics Company Profile

TCR2 Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage cell therapy company, which engages in the development of biological drugs and engineering T-cells for cancer therapy. It also involves in the research and collaboration with academic laboratories and industry partners in the field of T-cell immunology, cell therapy, gene editing, and process development.

