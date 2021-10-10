TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “TECHTARGET, a leading online Information Technology media company, provides IT companies with ROI-focused marketing programs to generate leads, shorten sales cycles, and grow revenues. The company is also a leading provider of independent, peer and vendor content, a leading distributor of white papers, and a leading producer of vendor-sponsored Webcasts and Podcasts for the IT market. Its Web sites are complemented by numerous invitation-only events and two magazines. TechTarget provides proven lead generation and branding programs to numerous advertisers including Cisco, Dell, EMC, HP, IBM, Intel, Microsoft, SAP and Symantec. “

A number of other brokerages have also commented on TTGT. Lake Street Capital lifted their price target on shares of TechTarget from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of TechTarget from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Sidoti began coverage on shares of TechTarget in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a buy rating and a $97.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of TechTarget in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a buy rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of TechTarget in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. They set a neutral rating and a $81.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TechTarget presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $94.33.

Shares of TechTarget stock opened at $83.11 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a current ratio of 2.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a PE ratio of 140.87 and a beta of 0.86. TechTarget has a 52-week low of $43.31 and a 52-week high of $101.12. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.70.

TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The information services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.03. TechTarget had a net margin of 8.56% and a return on equity of 18.66%. The business had revenue of $63.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.03 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.28 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 83.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that TechTarget will post 1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Roger M. Marino sold 17,124 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.72, for a total value of $1,211,009.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Roger M. Marino sold 10,825 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.18, for a total transaction of $976,198.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 72,574 shares of company stock worth $5,870,758 in the last three months. Insiders own 10.45% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morris Retirement Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of TechTarget by 2.8% during the second quarter. Morris Retirement Advisors LLC now owns 5,450 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $422,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of TechTarget by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 22,399 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,736,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of TechTarget by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 7,263 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $563,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of TechTarget by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,156 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Navellier & Associates Inc raised its position in shares of TechTarget by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc now owns 6,136 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $475,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. 95.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TechTarget, Inc engages in the provision of data and analytics and software solutions for purchase intent-driven marketing and sales data which delivers business impact for business-to-business companies. It operates through the North America and International geographical segments. Its solutions include tech marketing, ABM, tech sales, and intent-driven services.

