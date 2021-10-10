Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) Shares Acquired by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 57,004 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,393 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $7,636,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Teradyne in the second quarter worth about $39,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 46.0% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 387 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Teradyne during the second quarter worth about $67,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 84.0% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 565 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the period. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Teradyne during the second quarter worth about $86,000. 93.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TER has been the subject of a number of research reports. DA Davidson raised Teradyne from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $135.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of Teradyne in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Susquehanna upgraded Teradyne from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $148.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded Teradyne from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $148.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Teradyne from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $142.60.

Teradyne stock opened at $109.56 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.22 billion, a PE ratio of 21.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.27. Teradyne, Inc. has a 12 month low of $84.28 and a 12 month high of $147.90. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $118.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $123.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 2.51.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. Teradyne had a return on equity of 41.35% and a net margin of 27.65%. The business’s revenue was up 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.33 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Teradyne, Inc. will post 5.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.66%.

In other news, Director Marilyn Matz sold 4,157 shares of Teradyne stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.18, for a total value of $499,588.26. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,679,635.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Richard John Burns sold 261 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.43, for a total value of $28,300.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Teradyne Profile

Teradyne, Inc engages in the development and sale of self automatic test systems. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Test, Industrial Automation, System Test, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment designs, manufactures, and markets semiconductor test products and services.

