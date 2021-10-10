Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI) Stock Position Reduced by Trexquant Investment LP

Trexquant Investment LP cut its stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI) by 57.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,296 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 9,708 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Texas Capital Bancshares were worth $463,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TCBI. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in Texas Capital Bancshares by 602.6% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 930,200 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $65,970,000 after purchasing an additional 797,800 shares in the last quarter. Caas Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Texas Capital Bancshares in the first quarter worth approximately $55,889,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Texas Capital Bancshares by 28.9% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,512,197 shares of the bank’s stock worth $178,165,000 after acquiring an additional 563,915 shares in the last quarter. Carlson Capital L P bought a new stake in Texas Capital Bancshares in the first quarter worth approximately $22,545,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Texas Capital Bancshares by 11.5% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,811,917 shares of the bank’s stock worth $178,529,000 after acquiring an additional 289,559 shares in the last quarter. 95.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:TCBI opened at $62.37 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.83 and a beta of 1.85. Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. has a one year low of $35.28 and a one year high of $93.26. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $61.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The bank reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $227.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $240.67 million. Texas Capital Bancshares had a net margin of 23.37% and a return on equity of 9.64%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.82 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. will post 4.84 EPS for the current year.

In other Texas Capital Bancshares news, insider Timothy J. Storms acquired 4,173 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $59.83 per share, for a total transaction of $249,670.59. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 7,717 shares in the company, valued at approximately $461,708.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Rob C. Holmes acquired 8,308 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $60.29 per share, with a total value of $500,889.32. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 265,029 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,978,598.41. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have commented on TCBI. Wedbush downgraded shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Hovde Group downgraded shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $78.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stephens reduced their price objective on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $77.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott cut shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.36.

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Texas Capital Bank NA. It provides commercial banking services to its customers in Texas and concentrates on middle market commercial businesses and successful professionals and entrepreneurs. The firm loan portfolio comprises of commercial loans, real estate loans, construction loans and letters of credit; business deposit products include commercial checking accounts, lockbox accounts, cash concentration accounts, and other treasury management services, including an on-line system; trust and wealth management services include investment management, personal trust and estate services, custodial services, retirement accounts and related services.

