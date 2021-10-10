The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) Shares Sold by Azimuth Capital Management LLC

Azimuth Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) by 3.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,100 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Azimuth Capital Management LLC’s holdings in The Allstate were worth $1,187,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ALL. Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its position in shares of The Allstate by 7,723.6% in the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 1,966,856 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,353,000 after purchasing an additional 1,941,716 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of The Allstate by 209.5% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,062,954 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $269,092,000 after purchasing an additional 1,396,465 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of The Allstate by 23.1% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,042,414 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $657,733,000 after purchasing an additional 944,919 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of The Allstate by 18.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,759,031 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $546,813,000 after purchasing an additional 728,870 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NFJ Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Allstate in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $77,730,000. 75.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ALL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on The Allstate from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Barclays upped their price target on The Allstate from $144.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. UBS Group upped their price target on The Allstate from $118.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of The Allstate in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on The Allstate in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $140.62.

Shares of ALL opened at $126.88 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $37.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.00, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $132.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $129.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The Allstate Co. has a 12 month low of $86.51 and a 12 month high of $140.00.

The Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The insurance provider reported $3.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.17 by $0.62. The firm had revenue of $10.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.57 billion. The Allstate had a return on equity of 22.27% and a net margin of 8.27%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.46 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Allstate Co. will post 16.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The Allstate declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, August 4th that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the insurance provider to buy up to 13% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st were paid a dividend of $0.81 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 30th. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. The Allstate’s payout ratio is currently 22.00%.

About The Allstate

The Allstate Corp. engages in the property and casualty insurance business and the sale of life, accident, and health insurance products through its subsidiaries. It operates through following business segments: Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Life, Allstate Benefits, Allstate Annuities, Discontinued Lines and Coverages, and Corporate and Other.

