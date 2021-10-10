The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Shares Bought by BancorpSouth Bank

BancorpSouth Bank increased its holdings in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 87,955 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,110 shares during the period. BancorpSouth Bank’s holdings in The Charles Schwab were worth $6,404,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in The Charles Schwab during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in The Charles Schwab during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in The Charles Schwab in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Baron Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab by 117.5% in the first quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Charles Schwab during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 71.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of The Charles Schwab stock opened at $77.34 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $139.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.63 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.02. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 52-week low of $37.01 and a 52-week high of $77.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.36.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.01). The Charles Schwab had a net margin of 28.88% and a return on equity of 12.89%. The business had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. The Charles Schwab’s revenue was up 84.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. The Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.39%.

In other The Charles Schwab news, EVP Jonathan M. Craig sold 902 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.96, for a total transaction of $70,319.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 2,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $182,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 539,762 shares of company stock worth $39,467,201 over the last three months. Company insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Charles Schwab from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. boosted their target price on The Charles Schwab from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Citigroup decreased their price target on The Charles Schwab from $94.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Atlantic Securities began coverage on The Charles Schwab in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their target price on The Charles Schwab from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The Charles Schwab currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.94.

About The Charles Schwab

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

