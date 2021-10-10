The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.57 Per Share

Equities analysts expect The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) to announce $0.57 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for The Coca-Cola’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.59 and the lowest is $0.56. The Coca-Cola reported earnings per share of $0.55 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.6%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Coca-Cola will report full-year earnings of $2.25 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.22 to $2.28. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $2.40 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.31 to $2.50. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for The Coca-Cola.

Get The Coca-Cola alerts:

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $10.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.30 billion. The Coca-Cola had a net margin of 22.19% and a return on equity of 44.17%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.42 EPS.

KO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.25.

In related news, SVP Nancy Quan sold 19,911 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.50, for a total transaction of $1,124,971.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 196,745 shares in the company, valued at $11,116,092.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Mark Randazza sold 31,652 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.01, for a total transaction of $1,804,480.52. Following the sale, the insider now owns 69,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,986,424.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 68,188 shares of company stock valued at $3,864,107 over the last 90 days. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KO. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in The Coca-Cola in the 3rd quarter valued at $244,000. 9258 Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in The Coca-Cola by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,000 after buying an additional 1,001 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in The Coca-Cola in the 1st quarter valued at $698,000. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC grew its stake in The Coca-Cola by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 69,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,669,000 after buying an additional 1,183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. grew its stake in The Coca-Cola by 113.5% in the 1st quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 9,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,000 after buying an additional 5,150 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The Coca-Cola stock traded up $0.24 during trading on Friday, reaching $54.12. The company had a trading volume of 13,785,995 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,703,938. The company has a market cap of $233.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.62. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $55.50 and its 200-day moving average is $54.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.47. The Coca-Cola has a fifty-two week low of $47.30 and a fifty-two week high of $57.56.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 86.15%.

The Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Co is the nonalcoholic beverage company, which engages in the manufacture, market, and sale of non-alcoholic beverages which include sparkling soft drinks, water, enhanced water and sports drinks, juice, dairy and plant-based beverages, tea and coffee and energy drinks. Its brands include Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Coca-Cola Zero, Fanta, Sprite, Minute Maid, Georgia, Powerade, Del Valle, Schweppes, Aquarius, Minute Maid Pulpy, Dasani, Simply, Glaceau Vitaminwater, Bonaqua, Gold Peak, Fuze Tea, Glaceau Smartwater, and Ice Dew.

Read More: What is Forex?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on The Coca-Cola (KO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for The Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.