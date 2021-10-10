The Goldman Sachs Group Begins Coverage on DT Midstream (NYSE:DTM)

The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of DT Midstream (NYSE:DTM) in a report issued on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock.

DTM has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Mizuho initiated coverage on DT Midstream in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a buy rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Wolfe Research upgraded DT Midstream from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered DT Midstream from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. US Capital Advisors reissued a hold rating on shares of DT Midstream in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on DT Midstream in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They set an overweight rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $52.75.

Shares of NYSE:DTM opened at $48.61 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.68. DT Midstream has a 1 year low of $38.21 and a 1 year high of $49.82. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $45.25.

DT Midstream (NYSE:DTM) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $208.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $178.36 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that DT Midstream will post 3.29 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 20th will be given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 17th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of DT Midstream in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new stake in shares of DT Midstream in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Assetmark Inc. bought a new stake in shares of DT Midstream in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of DT Midstream in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of DT Midstream in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. 2.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DT Midstream Company Profile

DT Midstream, Inc offers integrated natural gas services. The company operates through two segments, Pipeline and Other, and Gathering. It owns, operates, and develops an integrated portfolio of natural gas interstate pipelines, intrastate pipelines, storage systems, gathering lateral pipelines, gathering systems, treatment plants, and compression and surface facilities.

