The Kroger (NYSE:KR) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

The Kroger (NYSE:KR) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.250-$3.350 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.060. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on The Kroger from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on The Kroger from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. UBS Group lifted their price target on The Kroger from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on The Kroger from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on The Kroger from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, The Kroger has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $38.44.

The Kroger stock opened at $39.47 on Friday. The Kroger has a 52 week low of $30.35 and a 52 week high of $47.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.49, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.39. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.68.

The Kroger (NYSE:KR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 9th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.16. The Kroger had a return on equity of 28.26% and a net margin of 0.87%. The company had revenue of $31.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that The Kroger will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. The Kroger’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.21%.

The Kroger announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, June 17th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to buy up to 3.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, VP Christine S. Wheatley sold 25,322 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.68, for a total transaction of $1,004,776.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Todd A. Foley sold 28,874 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.83, for a total transaction of $1,150,051.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 74,624 shares of company stock valued at $3,010,079. 1.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About The Kroger

The Kroger Co engages in the operation of supermarkets and multi-department stores. Its brands include Big K, Check This Out…, Heritage Farm, Simple Truth, and Simple Truth Organic. The company was founded by Barney Kroger in 1883 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, OH.

