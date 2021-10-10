The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Raises Stock Holdings in Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) by 260.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 189,252 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 136,757 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned about 0.10% of Callaway Golf worth $6,383,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Truvestments Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Callaway Golf by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in Callaway Golf during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in Callaway Golf during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Callaway Golf by 41.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Callaway Golf by 43.8% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 554 shares during the last quarter. 61.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ELY opened at $27.42 on Friday. Callaway Golf has a 12 month low of $14.62 and a 12 month high of $37.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market cap of $5.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.90 and a beta of 2.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $29.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.95.

Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.37. Callaway Golf had a return on equity of 7.99% and a net margin of 15.57%. The company had revenue of $914.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $755.21 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.06 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 207.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Callaway Golf will post 0.39 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on ELY shares. Raymond James raised their price target on Callaway Golf from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Roth Capital raised their price target on Callaway Golf from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. TheStreet downgraded Callaway Golf from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Truist raised their price target on Callaway Golf from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Callaway Golf from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.30.

In other news, major shareholder Pep Tg Investments Lp sold 4,600,000 shares of Callaway Golf stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.64, for a total transaction of $127,144,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Callaway Golf Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of golf equipment and accessories. It operates through the following segments: Golf Equipment; and Apparel, Gear, and Other. The Golf Equipment segment focuses in the designs, manufactures, and selling of a full line of golf equipment. The Apparel, Gear, and Other segment involves in the development and selling of soft goods products under the Callaway, TravisMathew, OGIO, and Jack Wolfskin brands.

