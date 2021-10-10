The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 1,864 Shares of SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lessened its stake in shares of SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG) by 2.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 76,199 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,864 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned about 0.11% of SL Green Realty worth $6,096,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of SL Green Realty by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 11,517 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $921,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new stake in shares of SL Green Realty during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,957,000. Xponance Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SL Green Realty by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 8,174 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $654,000 after acquiring an additional 829 shares during the last quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SL Green Realty during the 2nd quarter valued at about $333,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SL Green Realty by 13.5% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 8,671 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $693,000 after buying an additional 1,029 shares during the last quarter. 87.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Betsy S. Atkins sold 3,229 shares of SL Green Realty stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.85, for a total transaction of $215,858.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SLG. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of SL Green Realty from $75.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of SL Green Realty in a report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays began coverage on shares of SL Green Realty in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $81.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of SL Green Realty from $66.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of SL Green Realty from $73.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.30.

Shares of NYSE:SLG opened at $74.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 2.79. SL Green Realty Corp. has a 1-year low of $40.47 and a 1-year high of $85.65. The company has a market capitalization of $5.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.63. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $74.29.

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.62 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $184.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $182.52 million. SL Green Realty had a net margin of 32.04% and a return on equity of 5.84%. SL Green Realty’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that SL Green Realty Corp. will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.303 per share. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. SL Green Realty’s payout ratio is currently 51.20%.

About SL Green Realty

SL Green Realty Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the acquisition, development, ownership, management and operation of commercial and residential real estate properties. It operates through the Real Estate, and Debt & Preferred Equity Investments business segments.

