The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 64,746 Shares of Hayward Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HAYW)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company reduced its position in Hayward Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HAYW) by 21.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 231,717 shares of the company’s stock after selling 64,746 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Hayward were worth $6,029,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Hayward by 1,791.4% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,039 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in shares of Hayward during the second quarter valued at about $54,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hayward during the second quarter valued at about $113,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hayward during the first quarter valued at about $78,000. Finally, ELCO Management Co. LLC increased its position in shares of Hayward by 45.8% during the second quarter. ELCO Management Co. LLC now owns 16,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,000 after buying an additional 5,332 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HAYW opened at $22.14 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Hayward Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.61 and a 1 year high of $26.82.

Hayward (NYSE:HAYW) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $364.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $346.70 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Hayward Holdings, Inc. will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HAYW has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Hayward from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hayward from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.25.

In related news, insider Rick Roetken sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.29, for a total transaction of $267,480.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Eifion Jones sold 58,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.59, for a total value of $1,194,220.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 81,872 shares of company stock valued at $1,729,820.

Hayward Holdings, Inc operates as a designer, manufacturer, and marketer of various pool equipment and associated automation systems. The company offers a range of pool equipment, including pumps, filters, heaters, automatic cleaners, sanitizers, controls, and LED lights, as well as industrial thermoplastic valves and process liquid control products for in-ground residential pools, above ground pools, and commercial pools.

