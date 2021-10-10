The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 921 Shares of MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company trimmed its stake in MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 39,929 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 921 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in MSA Safety were worth $6,611,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSA. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its position in shares of MSA Safety by 23.6% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 4,284,863 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $546,937,000 after acquiring an additional 818,019 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of MSA Safety by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 627,115 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $93,980,000 after acquiring an additional 75,672 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in MSA Safety by 40.8% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 169,056 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,362,000 after buying an additional 48,961 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in MSA Safety by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 336,280 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $50,449,000 after buying an additional 45,031 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in MSA Safety by 39.3% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 136,191 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $20,430,000 after buying an additional 38,431 shares during the last quarter. 77.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get MSA Safety alerts:

In other news, Director William M. Lambert sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.67, for a total value of $1,536,700.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 41,740 shares in the company, valued at $6,414,185.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Kenneth D. Krause sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $640,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 13,655 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,184,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 17,249 shares of company stock worth $2,681,952. Company insiders own 6.29% of the company’s stock.

MSA Safety stock opened at $148.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.42. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $155.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $159.56. The company has a market cap of $5.81 billion, a PE ratio of 57.47 and a beta of 0.90. MSA Safety Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $124.58 and a fifty-two week high of $172.84.

MSA Safety (NYSE:MSA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $341.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $330.52 million. MSA Safety had a net margin of 7.59% and a return on equity of 20.43%. As a group, analysts predict that MSA Safety Incorporated will post 4.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th were paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. MSA Safety’s payout ratio is presently 39.11%.

MSA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird set a $162.59 target price on MSA Safety and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded MSA Safety from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th.

MSA Safety Company Profile

MSA Safety, Inc engages in developing, manufacturing, and sale of innovative products, which enhances the safety and health of workers and protect facility infrastructures. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, International, and Corporate. The Americas segment consists of manufacturing and research and development facilities in U.S., Mexico, and Brazil.

Recommended Story: Stock Symbols Definition, Examples, Lookup

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA).

Receive News & Ratings for MSA Safety Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSA Safety and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.