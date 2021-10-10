The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) Shares Purchased by Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) by 672.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,018,668 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 886,732 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC’s holdings in The Southern were worth $61,640,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in The Southern in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,056,000. Capital Advisors Inc. OK increased its holdings in The Southern by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 444,903 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,921,000 after purchasing an additional 20,041 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC acquired a new stake in The Southern in the 1st quarter valued at $1,132,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in The Southern by 27.3% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,405,372 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $149,518,000 after purchasing an additional 516,261 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Biondo Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of The Southern by 5.0% during the second quarter. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC now owns 102,242 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,251,000 after acquiring an additional 4,869 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.30% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SO. Mizuho lowered their target price on The Southern from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Guggenheim upgraded The Southern from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating on shares of The Southern in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on The Southern from $64.00 to $63.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.23.

Shares of SO stock opened at $62.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.82. The Southern Company has a one year low of $56.69 and a one year high of $67.54. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.06, a PEG ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.45.

The Southern (NYSE:SO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.05. The Southern had a net margin of 14.47% and a return on equity of 11.43%. The business had revenue of $5.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Southern Company will post 3.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th were issued a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.22%. The Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.23%.

In other The Southern news, insider Ann P. Daiss sold 1,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.34, for a total value of $112,595.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of The Southern stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.04, for a total value of $167,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 89,151 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,976,683.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 87,247 shares of company stock worth $5,813,034 in the last three months. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Southern Company Profile

The Southern Co is a holding company. The firm engages in the sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Electric Operating Companies, Southern Power and Southern Company Gas. The Traditional Electric Operating Companies segment refers to vertically integrated utilities that own generation, transmission and distribution facilities, and supplies electric services in the states of Alabama, Georgia, Florida, and Mississippi.

