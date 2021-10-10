The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) Shares Bought by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) by 2.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,164,609 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 83,434 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in The TJX Companies were worth $213,360,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TJX. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of The TJX Companies by 169.1% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 8,233,885 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $544,676,000 after purchasing an additional 5,173,603 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in The TJX Companies by 313.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,862,604 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $321,661,000 after acquiring an additional 3,687,177 shares during the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP raised its holdings in The TJX Companies by 513.9% in the 1st quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 4,339,147 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $287,035,000 after acquiring an additional 3,632,317 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in The TJX Companies by 23.0% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 14,019,839 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $927,412,000 after acquiring an additional 2,620,958 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. raised its holdings in The TJX Companies by 31.5% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 10,378,806 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $686,561,000 after acquiring an additional 2,485,264 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.70% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 72,546 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.07, for a total transaction of $5,373,482.22. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 261,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,397,081.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Scott Goldenberg sold 39,643 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.98, for a total transaction of $2,893,146.14. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 145,897 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,647,563.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:TJX opened at $64.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.33. The company has a market cap of $77.85 billion, a PE ratio of 31.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.98. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $50.06 and a 52 week high of $76.16. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.68.

The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $12.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.98 billion. The TJX Companies had a net margin of 5.81% and a return on equity of 49.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 81.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.18) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 11th will be given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. The TJX Companies’s payout ratio is 335.48%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TJX. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of The TJX Companies from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on shares of The TJX Companies from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of The TJX Companies from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Guggenheim increased their price objective on shares of The TJX Companies from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.75.

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

