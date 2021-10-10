Theta Fuel 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $67.44 Million (TFUEL)

Theta Fuel (CURRENCY:TFUEL) traded 1.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on October 10th. One Theta Fuel coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.30 or 0.00000551 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Theta Fuel has traded 2.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. Theta Fuel has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion and approximately $67.44 million worth of Theta Fuel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $58.83 or 0.00106584 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00003298 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $247.62 or 0.00448603 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.60 or 0.00013771 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.54 or 0.00035395 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.37 or 0.00011544 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000683 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00001664 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0359 or 0.00000065 BTC.

About Theta Fuel

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 15th, 2019. Theta Fuel’s total supply is 5,301,214,400 coins. Theta Fuel’s official website is www.thetatoken.org . Theta Fuel’s official Twitter account is @Theta_Network and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Theta Fuel is /r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Theta Fuel is medium.com/theta-network/theta-fuel-the-operational-token-of-the-theta-network-2f6823e2182e

According to CryptoCompare, “The Theta Network and protocol aim to solve various challenges the video streaming industry faces today. First, tokens on the Theta blockchain are used as an incentive to encourage individual users to share their redundant computing and bandwidth resources as caching or relay nodes for video streams. This improves the quality of stream delivery and solves the “last-mile” delivery problem, the main bottleneck for traditional content delivery pipelines, especially for high-resolution high bitrate 4k, and 8k. Second, with sufficient network density, the majority of viewers will pull streams from peering caching nodes, allowing video platforms to significantly reduce content delivery network (CDN) costs. More importantly, by introducing tokens as an end-user incentive mechanism the Theta Network allows video platforms to deepen viewer engagement, drive incremental revenues “

Theta Fuel Coin Trading

