Thilo Schroeder Sells 800 Shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PMVP) Stock

PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PMVP) Director Thilo Schroeder sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.15, for a total value of $24,120.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Thilo Schroeder also recently made the following trade(s):

Get PMV Pharmaceuticals alerts:

On Monday, October 4th, Thilo Schroeder sold 100 shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.08, for a total value of $3,008.00.

On Friday, October 1st, Thilo Schroeder sold 11,541 shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.10, for a total value of $347,384.10.

On Wednesday, September 29th, Thilo Schroeder sold 5,708 shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.04, for a total value of $171,468.32.

On Monday, September 27th, Thilo Schroeder sold 1,753 shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.11, for a total value of $52,782.83.

On Friday, September 17th, Thilo Schroeder sold 711 shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.03, for a total value of $21,351.33.

On Monday, September 13th, Thilo Schroeder sold 13,272 shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.20, for a total value of $400,814.40.

On Thursday, September 9th, Thilo Schroeder sold 14,329 shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.31, for a total value of $434,311.99.

On Wednesday, September 1st, Thilo Schroeder sold 21,986 shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.38, for a total value of $667,934.68.

On Monday, August 30th, Thilo Schroeder sold 13,233 shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.05, for a total value of $397,651.65.

On Friday, August 27th, Thilo Schroeder sold 24,442 shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.52, for a total value of $745,969.84.

PMVP stock opened at $26.23 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion and a PE ratio of 17.26. PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.01 and a 12-month high of $63.22. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.49.

PMV Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PMVP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.01). As a group, analysts predict that PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.18 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on PMVP shares. Guggenheim started coverage on PMV Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, August 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer began coverage on PMV Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised PMV Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. HC Wainwright began coverage on PMV Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut PMV Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.20.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals by 163.4% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 678 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals by 79.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 913 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals by 118.8% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 1,697 shares during the period. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $116,000. 93.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PMV Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a precision oncology company, engages in the discovery and development of small molecule, tumor-agnostic therapies for p53 mutations in cancer. The company's lead product candidate is PC14586, a small molecule that corrects a p53 protein containing the Y220C mutation and restores p53 function.

Featured Story: Stock Symbols Definition, Examples, Lookup

Receive News & Ratings for PMV Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PMV Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.