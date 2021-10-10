Tiger Eye Capital LLC Purchases New Position in Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT)

Tiger Eye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 29,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $822,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CLVT. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Clarivate in the second quarter valued at approximately $214,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Clarivate in the second quarter valued at approximately $219,000. qPULA Trading Management LP acquired a new stake in Clarivate in the second quarter valued at approximately $281,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Clarivate in the second quarter valued at approximately $318,000. Finally, Regentatlantic Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Clarivate in the second quarter valued at approximately $423,000. Institutional investors own 71.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CLVT. Bank of America began coverage on Clarivate in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Clarivate from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Clarivate from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.83.

NYSE CLVT opened at $21.28 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $23.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -81.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.60. Clarivate Plc has a fifty-two week low of $20.82 and a fifty-two week high of $34.79.

Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16. The company had revenue of $445.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $429.80 million. Clarivate had a positive return on equity of 4.53% and a negative net margin of 8.49%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Clarivate Plc will post 0.61 EPS for the current year.

Clarivate Plc engages in the provision of trusted insights and analytics to accelerate the pace of innovation. It operates through the Science and Intellectual Property segments. The Science segment comprises the academic and life science product lines. The Intellectual Property segment includes patent, trademark, domain, and IP management product lines.

