Tiger Eye Capital LLC Trims Holdings in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Tiger Eye Capital LLC trimmed its position in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) by 41.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 217,735 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after selling 151,800 shares during the quarter. Freeport-McMoRan makes up about 2.3% of Tiger Eye Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Tiger Eye Capital LLC’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $8,080,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 23.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 76,932,435 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $2,854,963,000 after purchasing an additional 14,464,226 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 2.9% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 45,599,712 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $1,692,205,000 after acquiring an additional 1,301,128 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 3.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 26,513,198 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $870,890,000 after acquiring an additional 969,125 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC raised its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 4.0% during the first quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 18,740,974 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $617,140,000 after acquiring an additional 713,012 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 4.1% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 17,289,488 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $569,344,000 after acquiring an additional 681,334 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Freeport-McMoRan alerts:

FCX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Freeport-McMoRan from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $39.50 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group cut Freeport-McMoRan from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $36.50 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Bank of America started coverage on Freeport-McMoRan in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James set a $47.00 price objective on Freeport-McMoRan and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Freeport-McMoRan has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.44.

Shares of NYSE:FCX opened at $34.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $34.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.11 billion, a PE ratio of 17.87 and a beta of 2.08. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.50 and a 1 year high of $46.10.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The natural resource company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $5.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.83 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 15.07% and a net margin of 14.98%. The business’s revenue was up 88.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.03 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.56%.

Freeport-McMoRan Company Profile

Freeport-McMoRan, Inc engages in the mining of copper, gold and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines, South America Mining; Indonesia Mining, Molybdenum Mines, Rod and Refining, Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining and Corporate, Other and Eliminations. The North America Copper Mines segment operates open-pit copper mines in Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita and Miami in Arizona and Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico.

Recommended Story: Why are percentage gainers important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FCX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX).

Receive News & Ratings for Freeport-McMoRan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freeport-McMoRan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.