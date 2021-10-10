Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) Price Target Cut to $12.00

Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) had its price target reduced by stock analysts at CIBC from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. CIBC’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 14.39% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Roth Capital lowered their target price on shares of Tilray from $25.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price objective on shares of Tilray from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 17th. MKM Partners reissued a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Tilray in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tilray from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on shares of Tilray from $17.00 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.36.

NASDAQ TLRY opened at $10.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 2.20. The firm has a market cap of $4.69 billion, a PE ratio of -5.61 and a beta of 2.61. Tilray has a one year low of $5.25 and a one year high of $67.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $12.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.74.

Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 6th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $168.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $174.00 million. Tilray had a negative net margin of 104.82% and a negative return on equity of 7.72%. The firm’s revenue was up 43.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.02) EPS. Research analysts predict that Tilray will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Brendan Kennedy sold 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.67, for a total transaction of $4,401,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,950,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $131,303,614.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.17% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cullinan Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Tilray in the third quarter valued at $1,806,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tilray by 589.3% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 12,582 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tilray by 802.1% during the second quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 3,008 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Tilray by 70.7% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 62,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,122,000 after purchasing an additional 25,703 shares during the period. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tilray by 56.7% during the second quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 6,233 shares during the period. 11.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tilray, Inc engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc is headquartered in Nanaimo, Canada.

