Timberland Bancorp (NASDAQ:TSBK) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $28.54

Shares of Timberland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSBK) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $28.54 and traded as high as $29.07. Timberland Bancorp shares last traded at $29.04, with a volume of 3,333 shares changing hands.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $28.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market cap of $242.60 million, a P/E ratio of 8.75 and a beta of 1.39.

Timberland Bancorp (NASDAQ:TSBK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The savings and loans company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter. Timberland Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.26% and a net margin of 38.14%. The firm had revenue of $17.42 million for the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a $0.31 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Timberland Bancorp by 37.5% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,803 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 764 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Timberland Bancorp by 83.4% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,495 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 1,589 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Timberland Bancorp by 9.9% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,787 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of Timberland Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $247,000. Finally, Bailard Inc. grew its position in shares of Timberland Bancorp by 8.6% during the second quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 10,100 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. 54.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Timberland Bancorp (NASDAQ:TSBK)

Timberland Bancorp, Inc (Washington), is a holding company, which engages in the provision of community banking services. It offers mortgage loans, consumer loans, and commercial business loans. The company was founded on September 8, 1997 and is headquartered in Hoquiam, WA.

