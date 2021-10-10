TimkenSteel (NYSE:TMST) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TimkenSteel (NYSE:TMST) from a strong-buy rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “TimkenSteel Corporation engages in manufacturing alloy steel, as well as carbon and micro-alloy steel. The company provides air-melted alloy steel bars, tubes, and precision components, as well as value-added services, including thermal treatment and machining. Its customers include companies in the market sectors: oil & gas; automotive; industrial equipment; mining; construction; rail; aerospace and defence; heavy truck; agriculture, and power generation. TimkenSteel Corporation is headquartered in Canton, Ohio. “

Get TimkenSteel alerts:

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on TMST. TheStreet upgraded shares of TimkenSteel from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of TimkenSteel from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, August 9th.

Shares of NYSE TMST opened at $13.80 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $13.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $637.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.39 and a beta of 2.12. TimkenSteel has a 12-month low of $3.63 and a 12-month high of $17.35.

TimkenSteel (NYSE:TMST) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $327.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $326.40 million. TimkenSteel had a net margin of 3.64% and a return on equity of 11.10%. On average, equities analysts forecast that TimkenSteel will post 2.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other TimkenSteel news, CFO Kristopher R. Westbrooks sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.76, for a total value of $251,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 155,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,603,666. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of TimkenSteel by 27.0% in the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,274,194 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $14,972,000 after purchasing an additional 271,285 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of TimkenSteel by 56.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 51,352 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $603,000 after purchasing an additional 18,610 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of TimkenSteel in the 1st quarter worth approximately $276,000. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of TimkenSteel by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 134,470 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,580,000 after purchasing an additional 9,739 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of TimkenSteel by 25.0% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 54,137 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $636,000 after purchasing an additional 10,820 shares during the period. 74.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About TimkenSteel

TimkenSteel Corp. engages in the manufacture of alloy, carbon and micro-alloy steel products. The firm’s products includes special bar quality steel, seamless mechanical tubing, gears, grades of steel, jumbo bloom vertical caster, TimkenSteel ultrapremium technology, and TimkenSteel endurance steels.

See Also: Market Timing

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on TimkenSteel (TMST)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for TimkenSteel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TimkenSteel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.