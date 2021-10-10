Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $2.91 Billion

Equities analysts predict that Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) will post $2.91 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Toll Brothers’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.89 billion to $2.95 billion. Toll Brothers posted sales of $2.55 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, December 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Toll Brothers will report full-year sales of $8.69 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $8.64 billion to $8.82 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $10.35 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.53 billion to $10.72 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Toll Brothers.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The construction company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.24 billion. Toll Brothers had a return on equity of 13.30% and a net margin of 7.94%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 36.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.90 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on TOL shares. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Toll Brothers in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Toll Brothers from $70.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 27th. BTIG Research raised Toll Brothers from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Barclays lifted their price target on Toll Brothers from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Toll Brothers from $59.00 to $55.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.29.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Toll Brothers by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,302 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $653,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. Diker Management LLC increased its holdings in Toll Brothers by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Diker Management LLC now owns 5,701 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in Toll Brothers by 30.6% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 940 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Toll Brothers by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,120 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Toll Brothers by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,699 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.99% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TOL traded down $0.87 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $56.21. 758,974 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,497,810. The firm has a market cap of $6.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.83 and a beta of 1.56. Toll Brothers has a 52 week low of $40.95 and a 52 week high of $68.88. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 5.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. Toll Brothers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.00%.

Toll Brothers Company Profile

Toll Brothers, Inc engages in the design, building, marketing, and arranging of financing for detached and attached homes in residential communities. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Home Building and City Living. The Traditional Home Building segment builds and sells homes for detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in affluent suburban markets and cater to move-up, empty-nester, active-adult, age-qualified, and second-home buyers.

